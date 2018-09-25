Lyon eyes better results against Pakistan

DUBAI: With the ongoing Asia Cup taking centre stage, Australia’s cricketers are quietly getting ready for their upcoming series against Pakistan in the UAE.

The Aussies will begin the tour with a two-Test series which will get underway in Dubai from October 7. When the last time Australia played against Pakistan in the UAE – also a brief two-Test series – they were thrashed mercilessly by the hosts.

They are facing a similar treatment this time around as well but their seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon hoped on Monday that things would be different for him and the touring party.

Lyon truly knows how brutal things could be in the unbearable heat of UAE. Back during the tour of 2014 he was severely punished by Pakistan’s batters especially Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan. Lyon finished the two-Test series with three wickets at 140.66.

That treatment forced Lyon to change his bowling style. He learned to “bowl ugly” with a flatter and tighter approach. Now he is back in the UAE as Australia’s ace spinner, who would be looking to conquer a Pakistani batting side that doesn’t have the experienced duo of Misbah and Younis

“I think I’m a better cricketer and a better person to be honest,” Lyon said in Dubai. “The amount of cricket we play, you keep learning, and if you’re not learning that’s where you start getting in a little bit of trouble. But I’ve definitely learned a lot from past experiences in Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh, even going back to Dubai here. So I feel like I’m in such a better place, very happy with the way I bowled today, very confident the way they’re coming out, and that’s in my terms the ugly style.

“For me, this is my term, it’s about bowling ugly over here, going away from what I’ve fallen in love with, the off-spinning ball, spinning up the back of the ball with that nice shape. We have to find a way to hit the stumps, and that may be bowling square or round-arm or whatever it may be. It’s having those conversations and we’ve got a brilliant lead-up here before the first Test match. The four-day game here in a few days is going to be a great time for us to experiment, and also to see the way they’re going to play us.” Lyon is excited over the upcoming battle against Pakistani batsmen.

“I know four years ago they really tried to attack me last time they were here, so I’m expecting pretty much the same type of batting. They’ve got different guys rather than Younis and Misbah, but they’ve still got a very talented batting line-up, some superstars in there already, so it’s going to be a great challenge. They’re going to bring the game to us, and that’s going to be an exciting part.

“There’s not just one certain person who has to stand up here, it’s the whole bowling unit. It’s going to be a great challenge, and if we can bowl well in partnerships and really put the Pakistan batting lineup under pressure and make sure they’re being asked questions of their defence, that’s going to be the biggest thing.”