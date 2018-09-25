Tue September 25, 2018
Sports

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 25, 2018

Neymar gifts shirt to crying boy

RENNES: It’s happened again! Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar showed his generous side for a second time this season as he made another emotional young supporter’s day in Rennes, writes world media.

The 26-year-old, who was branded the ‘Kim Kardashian of football’ by none other than Joey Barton just days after a largely anonymous Champions League outing in Liverpool, notched an assist before he was substituted moments before full-time in Sunday’s 3-1 win for the French champions at Roazhon Park. And, just like a youngster by the name of Zakaria after PSG’s 4-2 win away at Nimes three weeks ago, the tearful fan in Rennes took to the pitch after making his way past security and approached Neymar. The world’s most expensive player stuck with the precedent he set at Nimes by giving his newest young admirer a hug and his jersey. Will this latest kid further emulate Zakaria by setting up an Instagram account just to thank Neymar? Stay tuned to find out. The worry for Neymar — and for PSG’s new kit suppliers — is how many other youngsters will be inspired to try their luck each time Les Parisiens’ iconic No. 10 plays away from Parc des Princes.

