Tue September 25, 2018
World

REUTERS
September 25, 2018

Some 129 countries sign up to Trump’s pledge at UN to fight drugs

UNITED NATIONS: Some 129 countries at the United Nations signed on to a US-drafted pledge to fight the global drug problem on Monday that US. President Donald Trump warned presented a public health and national security threat. In order to attend the brief UN event with Trump, countries had to sign the one-page “call to action on the world drug problem. “Trump held a similar event at the annual gathering of world leaders in New York last year, focused on UN reform. Trump, who has long been wary of the value of the United Nations, noted on Monday that the world body’s “potential is being met, slowly but surely, it’s being met. “Countries signing the nonbinding US statement pledged to develop national action plans to reduce demand for illicit drugs through education, expand treatment efforts, strengthen international cooperation on justice, law enforcement and health, and cut off the supply by stopping production.

