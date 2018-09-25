AstraZeneca diabetes drug cuts heart risks

LONDON: AstraZeneca’s diabetes drug Farxiga met a key goal in a major clinical study designed to show its heart-protecting benefits in a wide range of patients, potentially distinguishing it from rivals in a crowded marketplace. Diabetics are at increased risk of heart problems, making the cardiovascular (CV) profile of medicines to treat the condition an important focus for doctors and patients. In the 17,000-patient trial known as Declare, patients on Farxiga achieved a statistically significant and clinically important reduction in hospitalisation for heart failure or CV death compared with those on placebo, the company said on Monday.