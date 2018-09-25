Russian detained in Oslo for spying sees misunderstanding

OSLO: A Russian citizen detained in Oslo on suspicion of illegal intelligence activities is a Russian state employee but has denied wrongdoing, seeing the matter as a “misunderstanding”, his Norwegian lawyer said on Monday.

The unidentified man was detained at Oslo airport before a flight out of the country on Friday, a day after attending a seminar on digitalisation in Norway´s parliament. Police told Reuters he would be held for an initial two weeks due to the risk of destruction of evidence. The man’s lawyer, Hege Aakre, told Reuters that her client regarded the incident as “a misunderstanding” and was cooperating with investigators to provide an explanation.

She said the detention was based on an observation of “suspicious behaviour”, declining to elaborate, and her client was considering taking his case to an appeals court. The Russian Embassy in Oslo said in a Facebook post that the man´s detention was based on false claims under an “absurd pretext. “It declined further comment.