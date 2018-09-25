Russian opposition leader detained

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained on Monday over allegations of staging illegal protests, his associates aid, adding that the move was meant to sideline him at a time of growing discontent over unpopular government reforms. Navalny´s arrest came moments after he walked free from jail at the end of an previous incarceration, his supporters said.

The Russian Interior Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The Kremlin´s plan to raise the retirement age has seen thousands of Russians take to the streets in recent weeks and shaved around 15 percentage points off President Vladimir Putin´s popularity rating. Navalny´s new detention came after he finished a 30-day stint in jail for planning an unauthorised demonstration in the Russian capital in January that called for a boycott of what he said would be a rigged presidential election. He said at the time that his jail sentence was designed by the authorities to prevent him from leading nationwide protests against the pension reform on Sept. 9, where more than 800 people were detained.