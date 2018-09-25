World Food Programme tackles hunger with innovative ad

NEW YORK: The UN World Food Programme on Monday took its campaign to fight world hunger to a global cinema audience with an innovative, interactive advertisement. Billed as a world first, the advertisement that will appear in cinemas in more than 30 countries will feature an on-screen code that movie-goers can scan with their smartphones to interact on Facebook Messenger. On Messenger, the user can then interact with the character from the advertisement who shares her story and offers a way to donate meals to hungry children through the UN agency’s ShareTheMeal app. In the short clip, a woman appears at a packed news conference said to be about a breakthrough medical advance.