Inquiry starts into UK blood contamination scandal

LONDON: A public inquiry in Britain into a contaminated blood scandal dating back decades which left at least 2,400 people dead began Monday with a commemoration service and opening statements. The long-awaited probe will consider the treatment of thousands of people with haemophilia who contracted hepatitis C and HIV after receiving blood transfusions, mainly from the United States, through the state National Health Service (NHS) in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Prime Minister Theresa May announced the inquiry last year, saying the episode was “a tragedy that has caused immeasurable hardship and pain for all those affected”. It will consider “whether there have been attempts to conceal details of what happened” through the destruction of documents or withholding of information, according to the terms of reference published in July.