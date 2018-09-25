APTMA KP region elects officer-bearers

PESHAWAR: Mohammad Taimoor Shah has been elected unopposed as chairman of the managing committee of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region.

The APTMA, KP region, managing committee elections were held here Monday at the APTMA House, Tehkal Payan, Jamrud Road, Peshawar, according to a press release.

Mohammad Taimoor has served as vice-president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in the past.

He was chairman of APTMA KP Region for the periods 2006-2007, 2011-2012 & 2016-17.

Moreover, he was the central vice-chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association for two terms 2012-2013 and 2015-2016.

The association also elected all other office-bearers and members of the managing committee APTMA (KP Region) for the year 2018-19. They included Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak as vice-chairman whereas Mohammad Faiq Ahmad was elected as treasurer of the Zone unopposed.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Taimoor Shah asked the federal government to resolve the issues of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) on gas and electricity surcharges imposed on the industrial consumers to provide immediate relief to the industry in KP.