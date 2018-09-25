Tue September 25, 2018
Islamabad

Afshan S. Khan
September 25, 2018

FJWU organises lecture on ‘Youth and Drug Abuse’

Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University Department of Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC) organised a lecture on ‘Youth & Drug Abuse’ here on Monday in the university premises. Guest speaker was Mrs. Cristina Von Sperling Afridi Chairperson, Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF).

The chairperson highlighted the drug abuse problem in Pakistan in detail and shared her personal loss which motivated her to stand up against this menace and to make Pakistan a drug-free country. She said our society has those malicious and brutal elements, which causes traumas like Child abuse, domestic violence, rapes, human rights abuses like kidnapping and other kinds of traumas which leaves behind a lifetime of psychological effects on a child. Drug users need help and with our combined efforts they could be brought back to normalcy whereby they would eventually become active members of society.

Cristina Von Sperling Afridi also talked about what bad effects of drug on women lives and said life is not easy.One has to work hard, stay positive and stay strong not only for yourself but others too In the last Lubna Ghani educational consultant of (KKAWF) said that our mission is to disseminate knowledge on the adverse effects of drug use on individual’s, family and society and to break the taboos that exist around drug use and enable people to reach out for help.

The Foundation aims to play a role of a catalyst for the youth and the communities they live in, by engaging federal and provincial governments to take up the task through policy making on drug production, prevention and use. In the last Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir and Director WRRC Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti presented souvenirs to Cristina Von Sperling Afridi and Lubna Ghani.

