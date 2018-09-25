Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

DRAP officers trained

Islamabad: A training session was organised on pharmacovigilance by the Sonafi Aventis on the premises of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan here. The event was meant for the DRAP officers.

On the occasion, DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sheikh Akhter Hussain said the pharmacovigilance was an important component of medicine safety system and that his organisation was adamant at functioning of a central pharmacovigilance centre to coordinate with the provinces. "We have taken various steps to make the pharmacovigilance system in Pakistan more effective for Adverse Drug Reaction (ADRs) reporting, signal detection and data sharing with all stakeholder after due assessment of the reported drug safety cases," he said.

Trainer Anton Klishin, multi-country safety head from Sanofi-Aventis, Ukraine, emphasised the need for the introduction of risk management plan and signal detection and periodic reporting.

The DRAP chief said the drug regulator had already initiated the process of capacity building of pharmacovigilance in Pakistan. "Few of the strategic steps taken in this context include associate membership of WHO Uppsala Monitoring Centre, Subscription of VigiFlow system, deployment of Integrated Regulatory Information management System (IRIMS) for reporting of adverse drug reactions reports," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy