New US envoy to Pakistan assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: The new US diplomat to Pakistan Paul Jones began his assignment as the Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy Monday with a resolve to work with the new government of Pakistan. "Ambassador Jones will lead the United States Mission in Pakistan in its ongoing efforts to deepen the connections between the Pakistani and American people and work with the new government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan," a statement from the US embassy said. Ambassador Jones brings a wealth of experience and diplomatic expertise to this shared effort and to the US Mission in Pakistan.