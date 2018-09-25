Nursing students to contribute to dams fund

LAHORE: Punjab Nursing Director General Kauser Parveen on Monday said dam fund is a national campaign and nursing students and community would also contribute to it.

While addressing a campaign arranged by the nurses, she said water is the future of Pakistan and it is high time that every citizen should practically take part in saving water and work for the construction of dams. She said hospitals, by saving little expenses, could contribute to the dam fund.

The DG said everyone should play role in preserving water. “Media and other means should be used to create awareness among citizens,” she said. In response to the appeal of DG Nursing, the nursing students of Rawalpindi Holy Family Medical College and Hospital have collected Rs25,000 in one day while the drive has also been started in all nursing schools of the province.