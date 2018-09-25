Tue September 25, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

‘Punjab govt working for welfare of labourers’

Lahore: Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Monday said all steps of present government were for the welfare of vulnerable section of society, particularly labour class, which has been ignored so far by the previous governments.

He said this during a briefing about feasibility for setting up a multi-storey high rise building on the premises of present head office of Punjab Employees Social Security Institute (PESSI).

Naveed Khokhar, PESSI Director Development, Director Architect Rana Attiq, Director IT Rizwan Javed, Director Finance Muhammad Haleem, members of the consultancy company and other officers concerned attended the briefing.

The experts of the consultant company informed the meeting that the present building of PESSI had become quit old and did not meet the needs of present demands. The minister said the present building was situated in the hub of commercial activity of the provincial metropolis due to which it was decided to use it for commercial purposes, creating a permanent source of income for the labour welfare projects.

