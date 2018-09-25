Task force to launch crackdown on land grabbers in Lahore

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has constituted a task force for launching a crackdown on grabbers and encroachers of state land in the provincial metropolis.

The task force was constituted on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, officials said, adding it will be headed by the Commissioner Lahore, Mujtaba Paracha. Members of the task force included Lahore Development Authority Director General, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), DIG Operations, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Chief Officer of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation.

The task force has been directed to finalise its Terms of Reference and put forward a comprehensive strategy in this regard within three days, positively. Presiding a meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Monday, Provincial Minister for Housing, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed directed for launching an indiscriminate operation against land grabbers and encroachers. He directed for carrying out a joint operation by involving persons of all the relevant departments. He directed for starting the operation from influential groups without any relaxation.

The meeting was informed that the properties under illegal occupations of grabbers had been identified and their list had been prepared. It was further told in the meeting that the police force as well as the machinery required for the operation will be provided as and when needed and additional force has been arranged for this purpose.