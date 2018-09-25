Shangla coalminers to present demands on Sept 27

SHANGLA: The Coalminers' Safety Committee members on Monday announced that they would present the charter of demands to the government about the rights of coalminers on September 27. Talking to reporters, the members of the committee Altaf Gulab and Sohrab Khan said they would hold a news conference at the Islamabad Press Club on September 27 to inform the government about their issues. They said that they would raise the demands of the coalminers at all the forums. The coalminers are working under tough conditions inside the mines, they said, adding the mine owners did not care for their lives and many workers had died in blasts inside the quarries. They urged the coalminers to reach Islamabad in large numbers to urge the government to work for their wellbeing.