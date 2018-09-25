YDA strike puts patients in limbo

MULTAN: Patients coming from far-flung areas and adjacent provinces faced nuisance when the Young Doctors Association (YDA) announced their own strike after the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had called off their protest in wake of successful dialogues with the Punjab government on Monday.

The PMA and YDA faced division over the matter of strike while the families of patients chanted slogans against the Punjab government over its failure to protect patients from such situation.

The PMA office bearers said that after successful dialogues, there was no logic left for continuing the strike but the YDA rejected government assurances and continued the strike, which largely affected the patients of Dera Ghazi Khan tribal areas, Dera Ismail Khan and interior Sindh.

The YDA office bearers exchanged hot words with Pakistan Tehrik Insaf office bearers who intervened into the situation and forcibly tried to open the OPD, which irked the doctors.

Addressing a press conference, PMA president Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Haraj said the Punjab government had assured them of providing justice into the rape attempt with a female doctor at Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Medical College Rahimyar Khan. He said the government representatives met with the elected body of PMA and later, the PMA had called off the strike but the YDA made a call for the strike, which was morally unjustified.

Prof Haraj said that the PMA held successful dialogues with the government that formed a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the matter. Later, the PMA had called off the strike and opened the OPD at Nishtar Hospital.

He demanded adoption of bill on doctors’ protection in Punjab like that of the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly had adopted. He said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had sought proposals on doctors’ protection from the PMA. He said the minister had assured amicable resolution of all problems of the doctors.

Responding to a query on closure of the OPD, he said the hospital administration could better explain the matter but the PMA was expecting that the OPD would soon be opened. He said all doctors would perform their duties as per routine despite the YDA strike call.

Talking to journalists, YDA president Dr Farhan Aslam said that the provincial health minister had invited them for dialogues on Monday afternoon and the YDA would decide about the status of strike afterwards.

YDA chief coordinator Dr Ali Raza alleged that Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid did not bother contacting the doctors since the occurrence of Rahimyar Khan incident. Talking to journalists, a large numbers of patients complained that they were kept deprived of the medical treatment. They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised giving relief to the citizens but the doctors at Nishtar Hospital were performing against the government claims.

“The doctors’ strike deprived us from the medical treatment,” said a patient Lubna Hakim. Tariq Khan who came from Dera Ismail Khan said that he came here for the medical checkup of his brother but the doctors did not attend them in the OPD.