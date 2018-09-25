SC dismisses plea seeking Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan for not being 'Sadiq' (truthful) and 'Amin' (righteous) under the Constitution.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard the petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Chaudhry, seeking disqualification of Imran Khan. The petitioner had filed the petition in 2017, alleging that Imran Khan had not disclosed the details of his daughter Tyrian White in his 2013 nomination papers. The court observed that the petition was filed at a time when Imran Khan was not elected prime minister, hence it had become infructuous. The court further ruled that the plea seeking Imran Khan's disqualification as an MNA was filed during the term of the previous National Assembly, which has now completed its tenure.

The petitioner's counsel informed the court that they had filed an application of a similar nature in a high court as well. The court informed him that the petitioner has the full right to approach any other legal forum with his plea.