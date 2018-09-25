Smog alert

This refers to the news report ‘Punjab govt to establish body to control pollution’ (Sep 23). The smoke emitted by the chimneys of brick kilns and through the burning of crop waste is a major contributor to air pollution. However, the recent restrictions that are imposed on the operations of brick kilns during a specific period (October 20 to December 31) can render many workers jobless. Either the Punjab government or owners of brick kilns provide monthly stipend during the period of closure. The authorities concerned should also consider buying air-monitoring equipment for Punjab’s most affected districts. The chief minister of Punjab is also requested to ensure the availability of serviceable air monitoring equipment so that the safety of citizens can be ensured.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt