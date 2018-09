Pakistan A squad announced for Australia four-day game

KARACHI: The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced a 14-member Pakistan A squad to face Australia in a four-day first-class game at ICC Academy, Dubai, from September 29 to October 2.

The team will depart for Dubai on September 26.Pakistan A: Sami Aslam, Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asad Shafiq (C), Usman Salahuddin, Saad Ali, Agha Salman, Muhammad Rizwan (WK), Waqas Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Amir Yamin, Umaid Asif, Saud Shakeel.

Team Management: Tauseef Ahmed (Team Manager), Hafiz Sajjad Akbar Head (Coach), Abdur Rehman (Assistant Coach), Abdul Majeed (Fielding Coach), Hafiz Naeem Ur Rasul (Physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (Trainer), Usman Hashmi (Analyst).