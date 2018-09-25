Tue September 25, 2018
September 25, 2018

Mani wants more women cricket in country

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani wants more activity for women cricketers in the country.

Pakistan, currently ranked seventh in the ICC Women’s Team Rankings, are placed fifth on the ICC Women’s Championship standings, having won four and lost two of their six games so far. They have a series against Australia coming up in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Mani believes that the pool of cricketers needs to be bigger. “I was quite surprised that the pool of women cricketers in Pakistan is very small. We have to increase the pool substantially,” he told reporters at a media briefing in Dubai.

“One of the main things we have to focus on is that all the men’s cricket associations in the country develop women’s cricket in every town, every region,” he added. Mani cited India and Bangladesh, who have worked to improve women’s cricket in the recent past and have seen positive results.

India reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and Bangladesh won their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title earlier this year.“India has done it very well. Bangladesh has done it very well,” Mani said.

