Playing against European teams big achievement: Lutfi

KARACHI: Pakistan Socca football team coach Tariq Lutfi has said that Pakistan played against European sides in the ongoing 32-team inaugural ISF Socca Football World Cup in Lisbon, Portugal, which is itself a big achievement.

According to information made available here, Pakistan lost their first two matches, against Spain and Moldova by 5-0 and 6-0, respectively.

Pakistan are virtually out of the title race.Lutfi, who has coached top national sides in the country, praised World Group and Trunkwala family for their Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) enterprise, which has enabled Pakistan players to compete against top-class football playing nations like Spain and Russia.

“Things have started rolling for Pakistan football in the right direction. Playing against European nations is in itself a big achievement for Pakistan. Hopefully in years to come, we will also learn the winning ways against them,” Lutfi said.

Team manager Zabe Khan says it is the beginning of Pakistan’s international activity, and the team’s performance graph will start moving in the right direction soon. “These players have just started playing in international events with this Socca World Cup. With efforts in the right direction, our players will learn ways to conquer European sides soon,” Khan said. He added that the team will go all out against Russia on September 27 as there is nothing to lose for the team.