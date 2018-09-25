US diplomat found dead in Madagascar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANTANANARIVO: An American diplomat has been found dead after an apparent attack at his residence in Madagascar’s capital, police said on Monday, adding that a suspect had been arrested. In the early hours of Sunday morning "after receiving a call from neighbours and private security guards, the gendarmerie night patrol found an American diplomat dead at his home," police spokesman Herilalatiana Andrianarisaona said.
