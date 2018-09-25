Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

World

AFP
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bosnia arrests: Syrian, Algerian migrants with weapons

SARAJEVO: Two migrants, a Syrian and an Algerian national found in possession of firearms were arrested in the Bosnian capital at the weekend, police said on Monday.

It was the first time that police found weapons with migrants who have been passing through the Balkan country in growing numbers since the start of the year as they head towards western Europe.

"For the time being we do not know what they were planning to do with the weapons," a police spokeswoman told AFP. "The two men tried to flee when police asked them for documents but they were quickly arrested," spokeswoman Suvada Kuldija said.

The arrests were carried out on Sunday evening. Police searched several locations linked to the two where they found and seized a "rifle, four guns, a silencer and more than 100 bullets of different calibres," the spokeswoman added. The 34-year-old Syrian national was officially registered with the authorities in charge of migrants, while police were verifying the status of the 23-year-old Algerian.

Since the start of the year, 15,000 migrants trying to reach western Europe have been registered in Bosnia, a minister said on Sunday. So far the influx does not compare with the hundreds of thousands who arrived in Europe via the ‘Balkans Route’ in 2015 and 2016, fleeing war and poverty across Africa and the Middle East.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy