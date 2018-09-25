Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

World

AFP
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Guatemala duo wins Swedish rights prize

STOCKHOLM: Two activists fighting corruption in Guatemala won the 2018 Rights Livelihood Prize on Monday, the jury for the Swedish human rights prize announced.

Thelma Aldana of Guatemala and Ivan Velasquez of Colombia were honoured for their "innovative work in exposing abuse of power and prosecuting corruption, thus rebuilding people’s trust in public institutions," the jury said in a statement.

Aldana, 62, is a former president of Guatemala’s Supreme Court and served as attorney general until May, when she stepped down. Velasquez, 63, is currently the head of the UN’s International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

"This prize comes at a particularly dramatic moment in the fight against impunity and corruption. It is very important because it will turn the eyes of the world to Guatemala, and hopefully also provide international solidarity with those who are committed to the transformation of the country," Velasquez said in the statement.

On September 20, thousands of students and activists demonstrated in Guatemala’s capital calling for the resignation of President Jimmy Morales, whom the CICIG alleges failed to report nearly one million dollars in financing to electoral authorities during his 2015 presidential campaign. The UN mission has asked for Morales’ presidential impunity to be lifted so it can investigate the matter.

In late August, Morales said he would not ask the United Nations to renew the CICIG’s mandate beyond September 2019. Four days later, Morales banned Velasquez from entering the country.

The two laureates have collaborated together and been responsible for several high-profile and sensitive criminal investigations, most notably the "La Linea" corruption case which led to 60 prosecutions, including the arrest of then-president Otto Perez Molina, who was forced out in 2015 after three years in power. The Swedish jury also awarded three other cash awards of one million kronor each.

The first went to jailed Saudi human rights defenders Abdullah al-Hamid, Mohammad Fahad al-Qahtani and Waleed Abu al-Khair, while the second went to farmer Yacouba Sawadogo of Burkina Faso for "turning barren land into forest" and making it possible for farmers to regenerate their soil.

The third prize went to Australian agronomist Tony Rinaudo for "demonstrating on a large scale how drylands can be greened at minimal cost". Swedish-German philatelist Jakob von Uexkull founded the donor-funded prize in 1980 after the Nobel Foundation behind the Nobel Prizes refused to create awards honouring efforts in the fields of the environment and international development.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy