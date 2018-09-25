Italy adopts tough anti-migrant decree

ROME: The Italian government on Monday adopted a heavily-criticised security decree which will make it easier to expel migrants and strip them of Italian citizenship. The new bill is "a step forward to make Italy safer," far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Facebook.

It will help Italy "be stronger in the fight against the mafia and (people) smugglers, reduce the costs of excessive immigration, expel delinquents and fake refugees, strip terrorists of citizenship, (and) give the police greater powers," Salvini said. President Sergio Mattarella has 60 days to sign the legislation and then it goes to Parliament for approval.