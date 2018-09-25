Dr Akhtar ties revenue mobilisation to tax-to-GDP ratio boost

KARACHI: Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the former caretaker finance minister, on Monday said increasing the flow of taxes and other income into government treasuries was critical to improving tax-to-GDP ratio, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and sustained economic growth.

“The tax-to-GDP ratio in our country is around 10-11 percent in contrast to the developing economies, where this ratio averages at 21 percent,” Akhtar said speaking at an event on Financial Reform for Economic Development (FRED) Asia.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP). Dr Akhtar said there was a dire need of increasing Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DMR), which was in effect the generation of savings from local resources and their allocation to the economically and socially productive investments.

“The economy could be strengthened through DMR, for which private sector could play an important role and it further requires encouraging public-private partnership to resolve key economic issues,” she added.

The former caretaker finance minister said a board for public–private partnership was constituted at the finance ministry in order to encourage private sector investment. “This board should be activated,” she added.

She said investment should be encouraged at microeconomic level. “The economy can be improved through short-term DMR and with the help of financial institutions,” she said.

Advising that members of tax bars should be taken on board, while making key decisions on tax policies, she said retail and property sectors should also be monitored for boosting revenue and documenting economy.

Dr Akhtar said she had planned attracting investments through capital market during her stint as caretaker finance minister.

“In this regard Pakistan Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan were developing a reform strategy,” she said.

She said the world was going for another crisis and the rising interest rates in various economies were indicating such financial issues. It must be noted that the DMR is potentially the biggest source of long-term financing for sustainable development being the life blood of all state governance such as the provision of public goods and services.

Furthermore, it can help strengthen financial institutions because stable and predictable revenue facilitates with long term fiscal planning help ensure that resources are allocated to priority sectors and are translated into outcomes.

Also, coupled with economic growth, the DMR is the antidote to long term aid dependency and increased ownership and policy space to implement strategies that reflect development priorities.

Abdullah Yousuf, former chairman FBR, said the trade war between big economies was a bad omen for the world. He warned that the backlash of this trade war would be felt throughout the world.

“Pakistan should take preventive measure before such an event,” he added. Riaz A Rehman Cahmdia, President ICAP, said only a small number of people paid taxes in Pakistan.

“The number has to be increased in order to generate more revenue for reducing budget deficit,” Cahmdia added. He further said there was a need to enlarge tax base and bring those who were not paying their liabilities into tax net. ICAP president said all sectors of economy were paying taxes except for agriculture and the government should legislate to tax this key sector accordingly.