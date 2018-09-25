Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dr Akhtar ties revenue mobilisation to tax-to-GDP ratio boost

KARACHI: Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the former caretaker finance minister, on Monday said increasing the flow of taxes and other income into government treasuries was critical to improving tax-to-GDP ratio, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and sustained economic growth.

“The tax-to-GDP ratio in our country is around 10-11 percent in contrast to the developing economies, where this ratio averages at 21 percent,” Akhtar said speaking at an event on Financial Reform for Economic Development (FRED) Asia.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP). Dr Akhtar said there was a dire need of increasing Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DMR), which was in effect the generation of savings from local resources and their allocation to the economically and socially productive investments.

“The economy could be strengthened through DMR, for which private sector could play an important role and it further requires encouraging public-private partnership to resolve key economic issues,” she added.

The former caretaker finance minister said a board for public–private partnership was constituted at the finance ministry in order to encourage private sector investment. “This board should be activated,” she added.

She said investment should be encouraged at microeconomic level. “The economy can be improved through short-term DMR and with the help of financial institutions,” she said.

Advising that members of tax bars should be taken on board, while making key decisions on tax policies, she said retail and property sectors should also be monitored for boosting revenue and documenting economy.

Dr Akhtar said she had planned attracting investments through capital market during her stint as caretaker finance minister.

“In this regard Pakistan Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan were developing a reform strategy,” she said.

She said the world was going for another crisis and the rising interest rates in various economies were indicating such financial issues. It must be noted that the DMR is potentially the biggest source of long-term financing for sustainable development being the life blood of all state governance such as the provision of public goods and services.

Furthermore, it can help strengthen financial institutions because stable and predictable revenue facilitates with long term fiscal planning help ensure that resources are allocated to priority sectors and are translated into outcomes.

Also, coupled with economic growth, the DMR is the antidote to long term aid dependency and increased ownership and policy space to implement strategies that reflect development priorities.

Abdullah Yousuf, former chairman FBR, said the trade war between big economies was a bad omen for the world. He warned that the backlash of this trade war would be felt throughout the world.

“Pakistan should take preventive measure before such an event,” he added. Riaz A Rehman Cahmdia, President ICAP, said only a small number of people paid taxes in Pakistan.

“The number has to be increased in order to generate more revenue for reducing budget deficit,” Cahmdia added. He further said there was a need to enlarge tax base and bring those who were not paying their liabilities into tax net. ICAP president said all sectors of economy were paying taxes except for agriculture and the government should legislate to tax this key sector accordingly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy