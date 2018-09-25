Tue September 25, 2018
Business

REUTERS
September 25, 2018

Oil jumps

Singapore: Oil prices rose about two percent on Monday as markets tightened ahead of Washington´s new sanctions against Iran, with some traders forecasting a spike in crude to $100 per barrel.

Brent crude futures jumped to the highest level since May at $80.43 per barrel, and were up $1.57, or 2 percent, at $80.37 per barrel at 0642 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.28, or 1.8 percent, to $72.06 a barrel.

Amid a tightening market, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are at their lowest level since early 2015. And while output remains around the record of 11 million barrels per day (bpd), recent subdued U.S. drilling activity points towards a slowdown. Commodity merchants Trafigura and Mercuria said on Monday that Brent could rise to $90 per barrel by Christmas and pass $100 in early 2019 as markets tighten once U.S. sanctions against Iran are implemented from November.

