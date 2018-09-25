Gold slips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru: Gold edged lower on Monday as the dollar held firm on news that China has cancelled trade talks with the United States, with the market also eyeing this week´s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for guidance on future rate hikes.
Investors were squarely focused on Sino-U.S. trade tensions, after China cancelled mid-level trade talks with the United States, as well as a proposed visit to Washington by vice premier Liu He originally scheduled for this week. Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,196.17 by 0323 GMT, after falling as much as 1.3 percent on Friday.
U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,200.60 an ounce. Liquidity is expected to be thin during Asian hours as markets in Japan and China are closed for a holiday.
"The news out of China does seem to be having some negative impact (on gold) with the U.S. dollar cautiously higher and gold a bit lower by extension," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist for Dailyfx.
Bengaluru: Gold edged lower on Monday as the dollar held firm on news that China has cancelled trade talks with the United States, with the market also eyeing this week´s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for guidance on future rate hikes.
Investors were squarely focused on Sino-U.S. trade tensions, after China cancelled mid-level trade talks with the United States, as well as a proposed visit to Washington by vice premier Liu He originally scheduled for this week. Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,196.17 by 0323 GMT, after falling as much as 1.3 percent on Friday.
U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,200.60 an ounce. Liquidity is expected to be thin during Asian hours as markets in Japan and China are closed for a holiday.
"The news out of China does seem to be having some negative impact (on gold) with the U.S. dollar cautiously higher and gold a bit lower by extension," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist for Dailyfx.
Comments