Dollar firm

SYDNEY: The dollar was a fraction firmer against a basket of currencies at 94.237 as investors look ahead to an almost certain rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

A run of upbeat U.S. economic data has also led markets to price in a much greater chance of a hike in December as well, which should give the currency a fatter interest rate advantage over its major counterparts. Yet the dollar´s yield buffers are already the widest in decades and it still failed to sustain a rally, being at much the same levels that it was in May.

Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global, suspected investors were concerned about how the U.S. could continue to fund its trade and budget deficits.

"Trump´s ´easy-to-win´ trade war doesn´t seem to have done much yet to rectify the U.S. trade imbalance with China or any other country for that matter," he noted.

"And the tax cuts are blowing up the budget deficit." "If the U.S. can´t offer more of a yield concession to attract money, it would probably have to offer a price concession via a weaker dollar in order to attract the money necessary to fund these deficits.

"The dollar was still faring better than the pound which on Friday suffered its sharpest one-day drop since June last year amid doubts about a Brexit deal.