Stocks fall as power tariff hike irks investors

Stocks fell sharply on Monday, as investors were concerned over the hike in electricity tariff, and possible ban on non-filers against buying automobiles, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the benchmark KSE-100 Index was under pressure during the session due partly to fears of a hike in electricity tariffs. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is scheduled to meet today (Tuesday) to decide on the issue. Cement stocks were some of the top contributors to the Index's declines because of a cut in PSDP for FY19 and fall in cement prices last week in the northern part of the country.

“We expect the market to continue to remain negative in the upcoming session,” Shumaila added. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE-100 shares index fell 0.76 percent or 315.58 points to close at 41,004.55 points. KSE-30 shares index fell 0.81 percent or 163.83 points to end at 19,966.48 points.

Of the 375 active scrips, 83 advanced, 266 declined, and 26 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 98.621 million shares as compared with the turnover of 158.719 billion shares in the previous session. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said the stocks fell across the board amid thin trade on investor concerns regarding ECC decisions on raise in local gas tariff, which was likely to weaken the corporate earnings outlook.

Textile and banking stocks outperformed on likely textile package announcements and government approvals on overseas non-filers to invest in properties. Plans to cut PSDP, unresolved circular debt crises, and concerns for ongoing foreign outflows played a catalytic role in the bearish close at the PSX, he added.

Oil sector showed gains after crude oil price reached 81 dollars. Oil and Gas Development, Pakistan Oilfields and Pakistan Petroleum showed gains in the range of Rs0.20 to Rs5.67 per share.

The market received heavy battering in the auto sector especially in tractors shares. Millat shares plunged by Rs46.52 per share and Al Ghazi Tractors by Rs12.83 per share. Companies reflecting highest gains included Nestle Pakistan, up Rs449.00 to close at Rs9,435.00/share, and Island Textile, up Rs73.79 to close at Rs1,549.69/share.

The major losers were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs46.99 to end at Rs1,311.01/share, and Millat Tractors, down Rs43.81 to close at Rs1,087.71/share. The highest volumes were witnessed in Agritech Limited with a turnover of 4.564 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.26 to close at Rs7.72/share. Lotte Chemical witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 9.372 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs0.82 to close at Rs119.78/share.