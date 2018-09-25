Tue September 25, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

CDC’s account opening solution to go online soon

KARACHI: The Central Depository Company (CDC) is planning to launch its “Digital Account Opening solution” in October 2018 with an aim to make it easier for the investors to register themselves with the company, a statement said on Monday.

“Through this facility Investors will be able to fill the account opening form online and download the same once completely validated by CDC personnel,” the company statement said.

“This new digital solution will help eliminate the need for multiple visits by investors to CDC premises for opening account with CDC.” The investors, the statement said, would be provided with real-time tooltips regarding the essentials of filling the account opening form, limiting the potential of discrepancies and errors. After successful completion of the online form, investors will be required to visit CDC House only once for In-Person Verification (IPV), the company said.

The CDC, according to the statement, is also working on a model through which investors will be provided the option of fulfilling their IPV requirement remotely, avoiding the hassle of visiting the offices of the company.

