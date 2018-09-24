PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Riffat Deeba has completed her doctorate in political science from Qurtuba University, Peshawar, by successfully defending her thesis on the topic “Human Rights, As a Catalyst of Social Change, Their Dynamics, Problems & Prospects in Pakistan and the Role of Judiciary”.

Her thesis was evaluated by professors from foreign universities as well as by Dr Saifur Rehman, TI (M), Director, Research and publication, National Defence University, Islamabad.

The evaluators hoped the thesis would add to the growing field of transitional justice, comparative law and literature concerning human rights, judicial independence and the rule of law.

Riffat Deeba has previously got a gold medal in LLB and distinctions in LLM and M.A Political Science. She has attended courses in human rights from Germany and England.