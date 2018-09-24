Raising Kalabagh dam issue a conspiracy, says QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Sherpao on Sunday termed raising of Kalabagh dam issue despite clear dissension of the three provinces a conspiracy against the federation.

Addressing a news conference at his residence, Sikandar Sherpao asserted that no compromise would be made on provincial autonomy.

He added that giving a statement regarding Kalabagh dam and devising procedure for local government elections at the federal level were direct interference in the affairs of the provinces.

Sikandar Sherpao said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led-government had failed to keep up its promise of giving relief to the poor segment of the society and increased the burden of taxes on the general masses.

He said the federal government presented a series of mini-budgets, adding there is no clue of 10 million jobs and 5 million homes in the budget.

Responding to a query, he said, “We aspire cordial relations with our neighbouring countries on equal terms but our peaceful posture should not be conceived as our weakness.”

On the occasion, former XEN Pesco Ziaullah Khan, Noorzada, Muhammad Jan and others joined the QWP.