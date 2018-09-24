Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

PTI activists protest award of ticket

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Sunday staged a protest against the party decision of not awarding ticket to Malik Nasir Khan for the upcoming by-election on NA-35.

The party activists gathered outside the Bannu Press Club and chanted slogans in support of Malik Nasir Khan.

They opposed the award of ticket to Maulana Said Nasim Ali Shah, saying that the party had awarded the ticket to a candidate who had not even announced to join the party.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had won election from National Assembly constituency NA-35. He had defeated JUI-F stalwart Akram Khan Durrani.

