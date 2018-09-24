Bannu college to remain closed

BANNU: The Akram Khan Durrani School and College will remain closed for an indefinite period, its principal told a jirga on Sunday.

He said a committee had been constituted to investigate the incident that occurred at the college.

The students of Akram Khan Durrani School and College and their parents attended the jirga.

It may be mentioned that the students had staged protest against the substandard food being served to them at the hostel and lack of facilities there.

Principal Raza Khan said the college would remain closed for an indefinite period. He said the outsiders would not be allowed to stay at the hostels.