Mysterious disease claims another life in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Another patient died of a mysterious disease in Barimki Mulla Patay in Adenzi tehsil of Lower Dir district here on Sunday, raising the toll to seven.

Local sources said Raziqa Bibi, 9, daughter of Sher Azim and a resident of Barimki Mulla Patay, lost the battle for life at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

Usman, 13, son of Bakhtawar and a resident of Barimki Kharkanai, died of the same mysterious disease here the other day.

A week ago, Ram Qawi, wife of Noor Khan, Naila Bibi, daughter of Habib Rahim, Maleeha Bibi, daughter of Nasib Gul, Wasif Khan, son of Rahmani Gul, and Gulai Bibi, wife of Gul Haider, had died of the disease.

After media reports, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Sarmad Saleem Akram, District Health Officer Dr Shaukat Ali and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Humayun Khan visited the area and condoled with the bereaved families.

On the occasion, the medical team checked up to 310 patients, collected their blood samples for testing and distributed medicines among the patients.

Briefing media persons on the occasion, DHO Dr Shaukat Ali said malaria had been diagnosed in four, out of the total seven deceased, whereas 3 patients died on the way to hospital before provision of proper treatment.

“Treatment record of those who died of the disease and available with the Health Department doesn’t show presence of any common virus among the patients on the basis of which outbreak of an epidemic could not be confirmed,” Dr Shaukat Ali said.

A medical team headed by medical officer Sardar Ali had been constituted, he said, adding, a special ward for patients of the mysterious disease established at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Chakdarra and free of cost ambulance service is being provided to patients in case they are referred to hospitals in Peshawar.

On demand of locals, the deputy commissioner directed the Health Department to establish civil dispensary in the locality on emergency basis and appoint a medical officer (MO) there and ensure 24-hour health services along with all medical facilities.

Member Provincial Assembly Humayun Khan said he would contact the provincial government to provide financial assistance to the affected families.