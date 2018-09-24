2 Levies personnel suspended

BATKHELA: Malakand Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood on Sunday suspended two Levies personnel and ordered an inquiry after a video went viral on social media wherein the two officials can be seen torturing driver.

Subedar Major Abdul Wahab of Malakand Levies confirmed the suspension of two Levies. He told reporters that the two Levies officials had thrashed the driver of a passenger coach for trying to overtake and creating traffic mess. The Levies officials brutally tortured the driver by using canes.

DC Shahid Mahmood took notice of the incident and suspended the two Levies personnel and ordered an inquiry against them.