Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

National

September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Misuse of earthquake funds: Commission seeks details of spending from AGP

MANSEHRA: The Judicial Commission, which was constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe and fix responsibilities in alleged embezzlement of funds meant for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the wake of 2005 earthquake, has sought details of $5 billion spending from Auditor General of Pakistan.

The commission, headed by Mohammad Zeb Khan, the principal staff officer to the chief justice of the SC, has written a letter to the Auditor General of Pakistan to furnish details of funds donated by the international community and released to various departments/ Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority for reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed in 2005 earthquake.

The commission, which would complete its task within six-week following its inception by September 18 this year, also sought complete details of grants and donations received from the international community following the earthquake tragedy in 2005.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of alleged embezzlements earlier this year on a writ petition by Sheeraz Mehmood Quraishi, a human rights activist from Mansehra. The chief justice also visited Balakot and Mansehra some two months ago. He physically inspected rehabilitation and reconstruction projects and denounced delay in their completion.

Quraishi said that the commission had also sought details of funds meant for 2005 earthquake from the Finance Division and the Economic Affairs Division secretaries in Islamabad.

He said Munir Hussain Lughmani, a lawyer, the president of District Bar Association Mansehra, Basharat Khan Swati advocate, Brigadier (r) Zafar Hussain Wahla, the chief coordinator Erra and he himself were members of the commission.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy