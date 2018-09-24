Registration of 32 paramedical institutes cancelled

PESHAWAR: The Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has cancelled the registration of 32 paramedical institutes across the province and advised students and their parents to refrain from getting admissions there.

A spokesman for the faculty told The News that the registration of the institutions was cancelled after a thorough inspection.

These institutions had severe lapses in the provision of conducive environment and quality education to the students, he said.

The faculty, according to the spokesman, had given enough time to all the paramedical institutions to overcome their deficiencies and improve quality, but they failed to do so.

The faculty formed an inspection team comprising senior professors and health professionals, who conducted detailed visits of all the institutions and on the recommendation of the team, the registration of the 32 institutions was cancelled, he said.