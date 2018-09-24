Mon September 24, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
September 24, 2018

Lahore Governor House’s wooden bridge collapses

LAHORE: A wooden bridge made inside the Governor House collapsed due to extra load on Sunday in Lahore.

According to Governor House sources, the wooden bridge was closed for public and tape was attached at the sides to stop people from climbing it. As per sources no loss of life or injury was reported as the water was only four feet high.

Sources said that people ignored the warning and stepped on the bridge, which gave away due to overloading. After the incident, the administration jumped to action and pulled out people through boats from the water.

The Governor House Punjab was opened for public on September 16. The building was opened following an announcement by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar regarding opening the building every Sunday.

As per the announcement, families were allowed to visit the Governor House between 10am and 6pm every Sunday.

