Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

To the IMF?

Not failing; only flailing

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

Housing society affected people protest at PM’s residence

LAHORE: The affected people of a private housing society staged a sit-in in front of the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park here on Sunday.

The protesters blocked the Canal Road, as a result of which, the motorists remained stuck in long queues for hours. Severe traffic mess was also observed on the roads of the adjoining areas. They demanded of the prime minister to provide justice to them.

