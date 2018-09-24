BD beat Afghanistan by 3 runs

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh won by 3 runs against Afghanistan in their second Super Four match on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.While batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 249 runs for the loss of 7 wickets with the help of terrific 128-run partnership between Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes for the sixth wicket against Afghanistan .

Chasing a decent target of 250, valiant Afghanistan could score 246 for 7, falling 3 runs short to the target. Bangladeshi bowler restricted them in the final over in a nail-biting match.

Bangladesh lost both Nazmul Hossain (6) and Mohammad Mithun (1) right at the start. Post the double blow, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das batted cautiously, stitching a crucial 63-run partnership for the third wicket. For Bangladesh, both Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes notched up gritty half-centuries, taking their team to a respectable total at the end of 50 overs. Mahmudullah (74) and Imrul played majestic knocks, taking their team out of trouble. Towards the end, Imrul (72*) slammed some lusty blows to take his team to a decent total.

Aftab Alam was the most successful for Afghanistan picking up three wickets in the match. Rashid Khan and Mujeebur Rehman bagged a wicket each.

Both teams lost the first Super Four game so it was must win game for both in order to qualify for the final in Dubai on Friday.