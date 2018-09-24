Maoist rebels kill Indian lawmaker: police

NEW DELHI: Maoist rebels were accused Sunday of assassinating a south Indian lawmaker and another former legislator in a brazen daytime ambush on their vehicle, police and media reports said.

Kidari Sarveswara Rao, a member of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh state, was shot dead near the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in what police say was a targeted hit on the sitting legislator. Former lawmaker S Soma, who was accompanying Rao, was also gunned down in the attack blamed on Maoist fighters active in a forested belt of central and eastern India. E Naidu, a local police official, told AFP that Rao was on a Maoist "hit list" of powerful figures accused of having ties to bauxite miners in the mineral-rich state.