Iran adhering to nuclear deal: May

WASHINGTON: Iran is adhering to its commitments under the Iran nuclear deal and the accord -- repudiated by the United States -- should stay in place, Britain's prime minister said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

"From what we see, we believe that it is doing that," Theresa May told CBS. "We believe that that should stay in place. And others, involved in putting that deal together believe that it should stay in place," May said in excerpts of an interview shown on "Face the Nation" that was to air in full Monday on "This Morning."

But there are other issues outside the deal that also need to be dealt with, she said. "Looking at the issue of ballistic missiles. Looking at -- the way in which -- Iran is acting in the region -- to destabilize the region. We need to address those issues," May said.