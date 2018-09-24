US envoy Haley rejects blame for parade attack

WASHINGTON: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday rejected Iranian fingerpointing at Washington over a deadly parade attack, saying Iranian leaders should look closer to home. Asked about comments made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier Sunday, Haley told CNN: "He needs to look at his own base to figure out where that's coming from. He can blame us all he wants. The thing he´s got to do is look at the mirror."