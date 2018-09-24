Anti-terrorism cases

Farmers not to pay electricity bills

By Our correspondent

BUREWALA: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) chairman Chaudhry M Anwar Sunday announced not to pay electricity bills of the tube-wells to protest registration of criminal cases against the farmers under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Talking to local media here, he announced complete shutter down, wheel-jam and sit-in strike on September 27 in Vehari to protest torture on the farmers. He alleged that farmers were forced to protest after overbillings and other issues surfaced. “We will continue doing protest till the cases lodged against the farmers are not withdrawn. He demanded immediate transfer of Executive Engineer (XEN) Mepco Burewala division and Wapda Hydro Electric Union office-bearers from here. They are not doing their official duties and are allegedly involved in power theft. They are allegedly using their offices for the negative activities and do nothing for the betterment of the department. He said the PKI would safeguard the interests of the farmers in every respect. “The farmers in Pakistan are the much oppressed community,” he added.

Labourer dies, Three hurt: A labourer died while three others sustained injuries when high tension electric wires fell on them at Muslim Town, Vehari, on Sunday. Two labourers were busy working on the rooftop of the house of Muhammad Iftikhar when high tension wires passing over the roof suddenly fell on them. As a result, both labourers sustained injuries and rushed to the DHQ Hospital where one labourer, identified as Muhammad Shabbir of Chak 23/WB, died while second labourer Muhammad Ahmad of Chak 20/WB sustained burns. Sawera Ashraf and Sakeena Bibi were also critically injured in the incident.