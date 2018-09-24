Mon September 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

Five PHA officers among six booked for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday booked six people, including five PHA officers, for corruption and misuse of powers. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told that a citizen Atif Chand Butt gave an application to the department that PHA officers, including Deputy Director Munir Ahmad, Assistant Director Zeeshan Akbar and Marketing Inspector Zeeshan Mateen, with the alleged collusion of contractor Shafqat Ali were allegedly involved in corruption. During inquiry, all the allegations were proved against the accused persons.

ELECTIONS: The One Unity Founders Group has won the Chamber of Commerce Corporate Class elections here. The One Unity Founders panel got 275 votes out of 657 while the other group bagged 230 votes. The elections for the Associate Class would be held on September 24.

CHILD DIES: A six-year-old boy died after falling from the rooftop of his house at Rahwali on Sunday. Javed was playing on the roof of his house when suddenly he slipped and fell down in the street and died on the spot.

YOUTH KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A youth was killed while his mother sustained injuries in an accident on Dewan Road on Sunday. Zain and his mother Razia were on their way by a bike when a tractor hit their motorcycle. As a result, Zain died on the spot while Razia received injuries.

