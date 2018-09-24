Will open Kartarpura border despite setback: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said despite cancellation of Pakistan-India foreign ministers meeting, Pakistan was ready to open Kartarpura border for Indian pilgrims to access Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the cancellation of foreign ministers’ meeting was unfortunate and now India itself had to prepare the future strategy in terms of bilateral relations. “War is no solution to anything, said Chaudhry, adding, “War will not be a viable option”. He said both the countries should return to the negotiating table. Fawad said the main issue between the two countries was Kashmir and Pakistan was ready to talk on every issue. “In the past seven decades, Indian and Pakistan have fought three wars and we can’t change our neighbours,” he said. He further said elections were coming up in India and anti-Pakistan slogans do well there, but same was not the case in Pakistan.