Mon September 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2018

Defence minister says peace in interest of region

NOWSHERA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday Pakistan wanted peace in the region despite having an invincible defence.

“Pakistan is a responsible nuclear-armed state. We are not unaware of our defence. The entire nation is standing by the Pakistan Army. India has again shunned the dialogue to resolve issues. Only India is to blame for that,” he said while talking to the media here. The defence minister said the Indian government had said something about Prime Minister Imran Khan which was against the diplomatic norms. He said such utterances warranted condemnation.

Pervez Khattak said the prime minister responded to the letter by the Indian counterpart. “There can be no peace in the region without resolving the Kashmir dispute. India will have to accept this fact,” he went on to add. The defence minister said that the Indian government was facing the internal pressures.

He added the opposition parties in India were levelling allegations of corruption against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the defence affairs.

Pervez Khattak said the Indian government was also under international pressure due to the state repression in occupied Kashmir as the United Nations had taken notice of the situation in the valley.

He said the recent statement by the Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat proved that the Indian army had started interfering in the state affairs. Pervez Khattak said war was no solution to problems. He said Pakistan could not be browbeaten by the Indian threats. “We know well how to respond in the same coin.

But peace is in the interest of the masses living on both sides of the border,” he argued.

The defence minister said the plans introduced by the prime minister to strengthen the economy, lessen the debt burden, austerity, merit, justice, employment would lead to the development of the country and the nation.

Pervez Khattak spent a busy day in his hometown. He addressed a gathering of the Paracha Welfare Trust, Paracha Youth Organisation and local government representatives.

